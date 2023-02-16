Lincoln man jailed after ‘stabbing row’ over missing jumper

A man was stabbed on his neck and shoulder

A 21-year-old Lincoln man who stabbed another man over a row about a missing jumper has been jailed.

Connor Johnson appeared at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (15 February) where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Officers were called to a dispute between two men in the afternoon of 26 June 2022 in Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln.

Specialist officers were deployed, and upon arrival, found a man in his late 20s with stab wounds to his neck and shoulder. The male victim received medical attention at the scene and was later transferred to hospital.

Johnson left the scene but was located and arrested within 50 minutes by Response Officers with the help of the Drone Unit. The knife believed to have been used during the incident was found swiftly by forensics experts as well as officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Johnson was charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon on 27 July.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.