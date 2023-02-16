Cheers: New drinking game app created by Lincoln graduates

Three University of Lincoln graduates who created a drinking-based card game have now launched a new party game app Leglapp, which gained 15,000 downloads in just seven days.

The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 star Alistair Moss, along with Lily Brown and Tom Doherty, set up their icebreaker party game called Let’s Get Legless in the 2020 lockdown before launching their first business Legless Games in the summer of the following year.

The best friends’ first product is a sociable card game which offers dares and drinking forfeits if you can’t complete them. The dares include eating a raw egg, picking someone you are attracted to, singing Beyoncé and doing ‘the worm’.

The game made it onto Amazon’s bestselling games list in the UK and was followed by extension packs.

Due to the success of their physical games, the team at Legless Games have spent months creating a digital version called Leglapp, available to download now on the App Store and Play Store.

The digital version includes interactive features such as being able to take photos of players to attach to their dare card, and personalising the game to the names of the players. Once the game is downloaded there is an option for a trial, and then players can select how long they want to purchase the game for.

Alistair said: “The rise of Legless has been an absolute whirlwind! We grew the company whilst being at university, so saying we are graduating and bringing out an app at the same time is crazy.

“We’re so excited for Leglapp to to be played all around the world, especially because we know everyone will love it, we’ve already gained over 15,000 downloads!”

