Lincoln Musicroom closing this spring as part of restructure

The Musicroom on Lincoln High Street will close after the owner announced a restructure of its business.

Leading sheet music publisher and distributor Hal Leonard Europe will restructure its Musicroom consumer business in the UK and Ireland, with the closure of seven retail shops, in Lincoln, Edinburgh, Exeter, Salisbury, Stratford, and York, as well as a concession in the Dublin music store, McCullough Pigott.

A special in-store sales promotion has launched in all Musicroom locations with offers across a large range of products from leading brands.

Customers will also benefit from additional discounts and incentives on Musicroom.com when they buy in-store.

The promotion ends on March 31, 2023, which is when the seven Musicroom stores to close, including Lincoln, will cease trading.

The company will increase its focus on continuing the successful growth of its Musicroom.com e-commerce channel.

The firm says the flagship store on London’s Denmark Street will remain open, “maintaining a high street presence in the most iconic music retail location in the UK, and integrating with Musicroom.com, the UK and Europe’s leading sheet music specialist online store.”

It added: “Through its London flagship and fast-growing e-commerce store, Musicroom will continue to provide customers with the best tools and resources for learning, teaching, creating and making music – from the largest print and digital sheet music selection available, to an extensive range of instruments, accessories, pro audio and technology products as well as gifts and vinyl records.”

Tom Venvell, Managing Director – UK & Germany, Hal Leonard Europe, said: “Musicroom retail stores have contributed significantly to our consumer business and wider UK music-making communities over many years, and our decision to restructure in this way has been very difficult.

“However, with sales and profitability impacted by challenging market conditions, and costs continuing to rise, we need to make these changes. Our focus now is on supporting affected teams and serving our customers through this period.

“We look forward to working with partners and suppliers as we grow Musicroom in new ways, and ensure our products continue to be part of every music-making journey.”

