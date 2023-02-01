Lincoln theatre school reopening after devastating break-in

A theatre school in Lincoln owned by a former CBeebies presenter and her actor husband will be able to reopen next week after the local community rallied round to repair the damage caused by a break-in.

Two fundraising pages were set up by parents of pupils at the theatre school, which raised over £4,600, and local construction company Lindum Group helped save it from potential closure.

The Curious Theatre School will now reopen on Wednesday, February 8.

Sarah-Jane Honeywell and Ayden Callaghan lease the former Montana ballroom on Clasketgate, but on January 4 this year their Curious Theatre School was the victim of a burglary.

Items stolen and damage to the building totalled tens of thousands of pounds. Costumes, precious memorabilia from the owners’ careers, as well as expensive photography equipment, were among the items damaged or stolen.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary before being released on police bail while their inquiries are ongoing.

Lindum provided two skips free of charge and donated the time of small works joiner Daryl Negus to carry out the repairs. He helped to fix the damage caused during the break-in, clear the studio, and hang new doors to secure the building. A dad of one of the students had also offered to help with some electrical work.

Further funds will also be raised from a benefit performance which will be held at the LPAC in Lincoln on April 30. Former Eastenders star John Partridge and Charlie Wernham, who is known for television shows including Hollyoaks and Bad Education, are among those who will feature in the show, alongside the school’s students.

The theatre’s co-owner Sarah said: “Lindum has been fantastic. We can’t thank the company enough. Because of the work Lindum has done, the kids can now come back to the studio and have this amazing place back.

“We have put everything we’ve got into the theatre school, so finding the money to put it right was going to be incredibly hard. Lindum and other parents have made it possible to keep going because without that help we would’ve had to close for good.

“With a bit more work, we are looking to open a week on Wednesday, now that the doors are fixed, and the building is secure again. This is amazing considering where we were even a few days ago.”

Lindum Group Managing Director Freddie Chambers said: “After news of the break-in was featured in the local news, I was approached by one of our employees, Liam Jenkinson, to see if we could help. Liam’s daughter Lexi, 11, attends classes at the school.

“We got in touch with Sarah and offered to help where we can. Our maintenance team has helped to clear out and secure the building, so that hopefully Sarah’s business can reopen soon.”

