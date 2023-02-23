Lincoln White Hart Hotel to close for three months amid refurb plans

An exciting new era on the way

An extensive transformation has been planned at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln’s historic Bailgate area, with the hotel closing for three months from March 1 in order for works to take place.

The White Hart Hotel was acquired by local businessman Andrew Long in July 2022, and he has now outlined an exciting vision for the future of one of Lincoln’s most popular hotel spots.

From March 1, the hotel will close to the public for three months, as extensive refurbishment plans are brought to life.

These works will include a refit of the main lounge bar, the addition of a club bar and the relocation of reception.

As well as this, contractors will sensitively revamp the ground and first floor function rooms, inclusive of the former Orangery Suite and King Richard Room.

The restaurant area will be rebranded and reconfigured ahead of a launch in June this year, which is when the public are expected to be welcomed back to the hotel.

Visions of the new-look restaurant are for a new frontage onto the Bailgate, which owners hope will elevate the site into a prime, sophisticated dining location in the city.

This June relaunch will initially be for six bedrooms at the hotel, while the other 44 are refurbished in a rolling programme throughout the remainder of 2023.

The White Hart Hotel’s extensive revamp will be overseen by its new general manager Paul Noble, who took on the role in mid-January after years of experience at hotels and restaurants across London and the rest of the country.

Paul said: “There’s nowhere quite like the White Hart and the uniqueness of this hotel is something which I’m very excited about.

“The world class location and the future potential are what have drawn me to this role and it’s going to be one of the most sought-after Cathedral city hotels in the country once the refurbishment has taken place.”

Andrew Long, who also acquired the Judge’s Lodgings from Lincolnshire County Council late last year, added: “Paul brings a huge amount of experience and energy to the role of General Manager. His appointment will be instrumental to the full delivery of our objectives to create a substantial jewel in Lincoln’s crown.”

Building work will be completed by Linda Group in conjunction with other local firms, with interior design concepts being handled by nationally-recognised company DO Design.

The full re-branding programme will be fronted by Chris Mitchell, a renowned illustrator who has designed for world-famous brands across the globe in recent years.

The Lincolnite has asked for the cost of these works, which are as yet unrevealed.

