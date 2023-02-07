Lincolnshire named UK’s speeding hotspot, but police disagree

New research claims that Lincolnshire is “once again the UK’s speed hotspot” but Lincolnshire Police say the figures don’t look at the bigger picture.

There were 11,567 instances of speeding offences reported per 100,000 people. The police force said the “figures don’t provide any context to the road network, or the fact we are the second largest county in the country”.

Research from car insurance experts GoShorty looked at a range of UK government data to determine which car-related crimes were the most common and speed limit offences were at the top nationally.

Although Lincolnshire’s figure of 11,567 was a significant decrease over the previous year, which was 13,420 per 100,000 people, the county’s number was still higher than anywhere else.

The research was carried out in last year’s report and when comparing the two, GoShorty claims Lincolnshire is “once again the UK’s speed hotspot”.

However, Chief Inspector Steve Williamson, Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “These figures don’t provide any context to the road network, or the fact we are the second largest county in the country.

“They make no reference to the population or the fact we get over 2.1 million visitors during the year.”

Chief Inspector Williamson added: “Speed continues to be one of the main contributory factors in serious collisions and sadly also in our collisions where someone dies. In addition, our communities continue to ask us to focus on speeding in the neighbourhoods and we will continue doing this.

“Working closely with the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, we proactively focus on the areas that cause the most concern.”

Steve Batchelor, Head of Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “Lincolnshire is not densely populated and has one of the largest road networks in the country.

“The county is hugely attractive to tourists and as such sees many more road users than residents. Far too many people are killed or seriously injured and we will continue to do all we can to reduce speeds and improve safety for everyone.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.