New delivery body for nuclear fusion energy plant on Lincolnshire border

A new body has been set up to deliver a prototype nuclear fusion energy plant, which is expected to create thousands of jobs across the UK.

The government has established UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS) to deliver a prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton in Nottinghamshire, not far from Gainsborough. The creation of the new delivery body for the UK’s fusion programme was announced by Science Minister George Freeman this week.

The Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) prototype plant aims to provide electricity to the grid from fusion energy, which could be a near limitless, low-carbon energy source.

The Science Minister recently visited the future site of the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton. He urged energy companies and investors to recognise the vast potential fusion energy could have for both the UK and the wider world.

Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman said: “Fusion energy now has the potential to transform our world for the better by harnessing the same process powering the sun to provide cheap, abundant, low-carbon energy across the world.

“The UK is the world-leader in fusion science and technology, and now we are moving to turn fusion from cutting edge science into a billion-pound clean energy industry to create thousands of UK jobs across the UK, grow exports and drive regeneration of this former coalfield site through a fusion innovation cluster in Nottinghamshire.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce the creation of Industrial Fusion Solutions as the vehicle for industrial development and deployment of this technology as a new clean energy source in the coming decades.”

The new organisation will be a company limited by shares established to work together with industry to deliver the prototype plant by 2040.

As part of the visit, Mr Freeman also announced an immediate commitment to create the STEP Skills Centre at West Burton. He also spoke with local apprentices currently working at the UKAEA Culham campus, and key local stakeholders.

