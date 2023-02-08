Council to block demolition of Louth ‘heritage asset’

A historic Louth building which was due to be knocked down is set to be temporarily saved.

The former Douglas Electronics Industry building has stood on Eastfield Road for nearly 200 years.

Plans were revealed last July to demolish the building. However, there were calls from residents that it should be considered a heritage asset.

Councils don’t usually have the power to block the demolition of non-listed structures, however East Lindsey District Council issued an emergency order to stop this.

The temporary measure is due to expire in March. The council will need to make it permanent at its Executive meeting next week.

If approved, the order means that a full planning application would be needed to demolish or alter the building.

The red-brick building is believed to have been built in the 1830s by local canal merchant Robert Norfolk.

Some of the original elaborate stonework is still visible.

A report says: “The council has considered the merits of the building and agree, due to the architectural and historical interest, it is a non-designated heritage asset.

“The level of significance at this stage is not fully understood.”

The Louth Civic Trust had made a bid for the building to be listed, which would also give it protection.

This was rejected, and they are currently awaiting the outcome of their appeal.

Another potential way to protect the building would be extending the Louth Conservation Area.

However, this would require greater cost and time, and may not happen before the March deadline.

The Executive will discuss how to protect the building at the meeting on February 15.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.