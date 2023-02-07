Village to get new £100k Puffin crossing in bid to improve safety

Other areas to consider reduced speed limits and waiting restrictions

A £100,000 spend to install a Puffin crossing on the A15 is among a series of highways works set to be approved by councillors next week.

Lincolnshire County Council has been asked to install the facility in the village of Thurlby, south of Bourne, close to the Horseshoe Public House.

Previous plans placed it closer to the junction, however, this was felt to be unsafe and so it was moved further down the road.

A report before councillors said: “Although the speed of vehicles on A15 at this point is restricted to 40mph, traffic flows are heavy and a degree of severance results between these areas of the village.”

The council confirmed there had been one accident in the area in the last three years which involved a collision between two cars at the crossroads junctions.

Officers will tell councillors the cost to install the crossing will be around £90,000 plus an additional £10,000 for feasibility and design works.

The authority’s Planning and Regulation Committee will be asked to approve the plans on Monday.

At the same meeting, councillors will also be asked to approve new parking restrictions on three Grantham Roads following concerns over on street parking and heavy traffic flows.

New waiting restrictions and bus stop clear ways are proposed for Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot and Stephenson Avenue close to the A1.

Three objections have been received from local residents on Ladysmith and Kimberley Terraces who fear people may be forced to park further away due to displacement of the traffic. Some have suggested new parking laybys could be installed.

The council, however, said there is “alternative parking opportunity” on several nearby roads and blue badge holders can park on the restrictions for up to three hours.

“The restrictions proposed aim to promote highway safety and traffic flow,” said the officer’s report.

“They are the minimum required to achieve this at this location and alternative on street parking will be available nearby.”

Elsewhere, further waiting restrictions and limited waiting bays, will be approved at Edison Court, in Pinchbeck.

Councillors had previously considered the matter in May 2022, but had deferred a decision while they waited to see if a change of business owner along the road would have an impact.

Officers will, however, tell councillors that the parking issues were “still evident”.

Although the objections from nearby residents still stand, officers say the new measures will control persistent long-term parking and ensure access to local businesses is maintained.

Councillors will also be asked to consider a reduction of the speed limit on Broadgate, in Sutton St Edmund, from 40mph to 30mph.

It follows a request from a local member and surveys at the site show mean speeds along the road at between 34-36mph.

