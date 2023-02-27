New learning centre planned for Doddington Hall

Safaris, guided walks and nature tours are part of a new agricultural learning centre planned for Doddington Hall.

Doddington Farms has applied to North Kesteven District Council to demolish an agricultural building on the site of its dairy farm on Hall Yard and build the hub for visitors and staff associated with its “Wilder Doddington Project”.

The project helps research and deliver programmes around the educational and economical benefits of nature recovery.

The Doddington Estate has a 100-year project looks to restore a large area of its land increasing biodiversity, cleaning water, reducing flooding and carbon.

As part of the proposal, the new building will be a multi-functional learning space and will be flexible to provide a variety of activities associated with the project.

“The project will bring in many new staff, visitors, students, and volunteers, to the Doddington Estate, therefore a building will be needed as a base to facilitate these new activities, which this proposed development seeks to provide,” said a report to the council.

“The project as a whole will increase the levels of local nature based tourism by improving public accessibility to nature to benefit physical and mental health and wellbeing, and promoting learning, cultural, and creative activities related to nature.

“The development will also provide employment, training, academic, and volunteering opportunities, assisted by partnerships with local universities such as the University of Lincoln.

“Furthermore, the actual building phase of the project will be a great opportunity to involve students and apprentices due to the new techniques and building systems that will be utilised.”

Doddington Hall says the conservation of wildlife and sustainability has been the heart of its activity for three generations.

The Wilder Doddington project began in 2021 and in 2022 was given National Lottery Heritage funding.

For more information on the plans click here.

