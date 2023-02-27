Exercise Cobra Warrior at RAF Waddington: What we know so far

Air forces from Saudi Arabia, India and more will be in Lincolnshire

RAF Waddington is playing host to a multinational exercise of air forces from across the world for five weeks of military training.

Exercise Cobra Warrior is the RAF’s capstone tactical training event, allowing air forces from various nations across the globe to work hand-in-hand with their British counterparts on strategy and numerous military objectives.

Last year’s exercise saw military from the United States, Italy, Germany and NATO attend, and 2023’s training will involve the air forces of India, Finland, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, as well as NATO personnel.

It will run from Monday, February 27 to Friday, April 6, lasting five weeks in total.

What is Exercise Cobra Warrior?

Cobra Warrior is run by Number 92 Squadron at RAF Waddington, exercising personnel with high intensity tactical training.

The exercise is typically biannual, and it allows the participating forces to share methods of operational practice with one another, while also practicing through the use of the advanced technology at RAF Waddington.

The ins and outs of activities cannot be disclosed at present due to security reasons, but keen plane spotters are being asked to keep their eyes to the sky from this week onwards to see some new aircraft hovering over RAF Waddington.

Impact on local community

As a result of the exercise taking place at RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire Highways has made a few changes to routes around the area for the duration of the training.

The following routes are under ‘No waiting and No loading’ cones:

B1178 White Lane: from B1178 Tower Lane to A607 Grantham Road (including the layby approach to High Dike).

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

B1178 Tower Lane: from A15 Sleaford Road and B1178 White Lane.

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Mere Road.

There is a 40mph speed limit in force along the following roads as described:

A15 Sleaford Road: A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to a point no more than 700 meters South East of the junction with A15 Sleaford Road roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary).

A15 Sleaford Road: from B1178 Mere Road to B1178 Tower Lane.

There is a 30mph speed limit in force along the following road as described:

A15 Sleaford Road: from a point no more than 700 meters South East of A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary) to B1178 Mere Road.

An ‘Urban Clearway Order – No waiting and no loading at any time’ instruction is in place along:

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Rd Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

Bloxholm Lane – full length

In addition to the measures above, Northern Layby High Dike on the B1178 White Lane will be closed for the duration of the exercise.

