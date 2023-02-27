The Lincolnite Tries: Lincoln Bagel Co now open
Ten different bagel sandwiches to try
Lincoln Bagel Co has now opened a cafe in the city centre serving 10 different bagel sandwiches baked authentically to New York style standard.
Father-of-13 Dean Bell, 56, has lived in Lincoln for around 30 years and on Monday he opened a cafe with two of his sons – Joseph, 30, and Joshua, 24.
Lincoln Bagel Co is now open in the unit formerly occupied by Cicchetti on Guildhall Street.
As well as a variety of bagels, the cafe will also serve New York shakes with their own in-house recipes, coffees, tea and soft drinks.
The bagels include classic fillings such as cream cheese or ham, as well as a full English and more. In the future, the team plan to add sweet bagels with fillings including Biscoff.
There are vegetarian and vegan options and the bagels can be made gluten-free, while customers can also customise their orders.
Joshua told The Lincolnite that he felt there was a gap in the lunch market in the city for something “more rustic and interesting” and believes they can offer “Lincoln’s best sandwich”.
The atmosphere inside will be added to by music playing from original vinyl records.
For the first week Lincoln Bagel Co. will be open Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm. From the week commencing Monday, March 6 it will be open seven days a week between 8am and 5pm.
See more of our photo gallery below:
