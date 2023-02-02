Police help woman down from bridge over A46
The woman was brought to safety
Lincoln Eastern Bypass was temporarily closed on Thursday morning as police responded to concerns for a woman’s safety.
Police attended the scene on the A46, between Carholme Road Roundabout and Burton Road Roundabout, following numerous reports of concern for a woman’s safety.
The woman had been seen atop the bridge over Burton Road, with officers arriving to stop traffic and help her down from the bridge.
Traffic heading in both directions of the A46 were halted temporarily on Thursday morning as a result of the incident.
The road has since been reopened.
