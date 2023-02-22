Police prepare for Skegness asylum seeker protest
The force is in talks with the organisers
Lincolnshire Police will be monitoring and patrolling a planned demonstration in Skegness on Saturday, 25 February.
We are in talks with organisers of the Enough is Enough demonstration and officers will be present on the day.
Superintendent Pat Coates said: “The right to lawful protest is a key part of our democracy and Lincolnshire Police will uphold and facilitate this right. We will maintain an open dialogue with any protesters.
“The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions.
“Our officers also seek to find the right balance between the rights of protestors and those of the local residents, and businesses, and will work to minimise serious disruption to communities and protect critical infrastructure where it is necessary.”
