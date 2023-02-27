Woman caught on CCTV burgling Grantham Starbucks jailed
A woman who was caught on CCTV as she burgled a Starbucks cafe on Grantham railway station has been jailed for nine months.
Susan Bosworth, 58, was originally sentenced to a conditional discharge for the non-dwelling burglary which occurred during the early hours of August 20 last year.
However Bosworth was arrested again in October 2022 after carrying out two offences in Peterborough.
Lincoln Crown Court heard the first theft took place on October 24 when Bosworth tried to walk out of a Home Bargains store with items valued at £4.
Bosworth was remanded into custody for an offence of criminal damage four days later after she was spotted throwing a brick through a window at Costa Coffee.
During interview Bosworth admitted she had no food or money and committed the offences to return to prison.
The court was told Bosworth had 63 previous convictions for 187 offences.
David Eager, prosecuting, said the Peterborough matters put Bosworth in breach of two suspended sentences for offences in Leicester and the burglary in Grantham.
Mr Eager told the court Bosworth was seen on CCTV throwing an item through a window of the Starbucks branch in Grantham railway station at around 1am.
The footage showed Bosworth getting a chair and climbing through the broken window at around 2.20am, before removing items of food and drink.
Bosworth was arrested after returning to the railway station at 6.20am the same day.
The court heard Bosworth had no settled address and had been in custody since October 29.
She admitted breaching the two suspended sentence orders and a conditional discharge.
In mitigation the court was told Bosworth had suffered the recent loss of her husband and required anti-psychotic medication for her mental health problems.
Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Bosworth that a community order would simply be “setting her up to fail” as she had no settled accommodation in Lincolnshire.
The Judge told Bosworth it would be preferable to draw a line under her present offending with a short prison sentence, and then hopefully make a fresh start.
Judge House added: “It is a sorry state when a person concludes they are better served in prison than outside.”
