Woman caught on CCTV burgling Grantham Starbucks jailed

Tributes have poured in for a Lincolnshire footballer who tragically died after collapsing on the pitch during a match.

Michael Palmer, 23, a Crowland Town FC player, collapsed during the match against Leverington FC on Saturday, February 23 and sadly never regained consciousness.

The Avid Manchester United fan was described by his club as “the most kind, caring person” who will be greatly missed by all.

“We are sad to say Michael will leave a massive hole in our hearts. He was a genuine lovely lad who never gave us a moments trouble. He was liked by everyone and will never be forgotten. Nothing was ever too much trouble and he always had a big smile on his face,” the club said in a statement.

“A huge thank you to Leverington FC players and staff for their help and respect. Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.”

His family said: “Michael, or MP99 as he often referred to himself, loved his friends, his family, and his colleagues – and it is clear from the all the messages since – that Michael is loved equally in abundance by all of them.

“Orientated by people, Michael would always find the time to be there for those he loved and cared for. From his young nephew through to his Grandfather and all the brothers, sisters, aunties, uncles, and friends in between.

“With a great sense of humour, Michael, would always find a joke in a situation – and I am sure if he were here with us today – he would have found one and we would have laughed.

“With a strong sense of duty, Michael wanted the best for those around him, and nothing was too much to ask. He was the very embodiment of valuing people and relationships above everything else.

“And with fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, he inspired those around him to work harder, try harder, give a little more, walking alongside them and taking them with him on the journey.”

His family said it was “fitting that Michael’s passing, notwithstanding the pain for those he leaves behind, was on the grassy velvet of the football pitch he so adored”.

The tribute continued: “For many, Michael will be missed, and his family and friends have a void that can, and will never, be filled. But the memories we hold of him will stand the test of time.

“As a man, he lived up to the principles and values that he had grown up with, and was a son, grandson, uncle, nephew, brother, friend, and cousin that all could look up to, respect and admire. His family are proud of the man he had become, and the world today is a little darker with his passing.

“Michael’s loss will be forever felt, and hurt fades to scars, his light will shine the brightest in our galaxy of stars. And though we will move forward, We should take solace in this pain, that Michael will never be forgotten, and we will all remember his name.

“Our hope from this, yet another tragedy on the football pitch with one so young, is that more is done to identify those at risk earlier, prevent the deaths, and the emotional toil from those there when it happens and the aftermath.”

Whaplode Drove Rovers are devastated to hear that Michael Palmer sadly passed away yesterday playing the sport that he loved. Michael was such a loving and caring young man who always put others ahead of himself, we are privileged that he was once a part of our club. pic.twitter.com/kuO2Gm4uQt — Whaplode Drove Rovers FC (@WDRoversFC) February 26, 2023

Michael’s best friend Harry Grigas said: “Palmer, above everything was the greatest friend I could have ever asked. We first became close friends in late year 9 of secondary school where we both sat next to each other. Constantly laughing at each other getting into trouble for talking or messing about.

“I became close with his family and still have remained close. I would spend the night round his dad’s and grandparent’s house. The only fault Palmer ever had was his excessively loud snoring which everyone of his family and close friends will have heard and never forgot.

“I feel like we’ve lost one of the funniest and kindest people in the world. He would always go above and beyond to make people close to him happy. He had so much potential in this world to be even greater than he was.

“He recently got a promotion at his work and was in the process of implementing different methods for the company that as he told me many of the higher up people were really impressed by.

“Every Wednesday, he would message me ‘See you at 7:20 bro’ as we would meet at mine then head to training for Crowland. Every Saturday morning, we would message each other good luck for our games.

“I’m so hurt and upset I’ll never have those messages again. I’ll even be upset when I don’t get a message from him ranting about football or him constantly telling me how good he was during the game even if he wasn’t up to his standards truthfully.

“Palmer, words really can’t express how much you meant to me nor can they express how much I’mgoing to miss you. I love you bro and can’t wait to see you again one day and have a kick about again.”

Matt Elderkin, the referee from the match, said: “My thoughts and prayers go to Michael’s family and friends. The beautiful game we all love lost a special young man yesterday and he will never be forgotten. Nobody should never not come home from a football game.

“I would like to add the conduct of both teams players is something you should both be proud of. Everyone did everything they could to try and help Michael. My thoughts are with everyone connected or knew Michael.”

Several clubs also paid tribute and issued messages of condolences, including Whaplode Drove Rovers.

The Lincolnshire Football Association said: “Our thoughts at this heartbreaking and devasting time are with the family, friends and teammates of Michael Palmer.

“Michael tragically collapsed and lost his life playing the game he loved. On behalf of the wider Lincolnshire football family our condolences go out to his family, friends and all at Crowland Town FC.”

