Think again: Lincoln MP urges council reconsider Christmas market cancellation

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has called the decision to cancel the Christmas market as “shallow, stupid and shoddy”.

He said the proposed replacements wouldn’t put the city on the map in the same way, and the council should think again.

It was announced on Friday that the council doesn’t plan to run the popular event again after 40 years.

There were concerns about overcrowding and difficulty with transport as a record 320,000 packed into the city over four days in December.

The City of Lincoln Council plans to allocate its £260,000 budget to a series of smaller events around the calendar, which it hopes will still benefit the city.

However, the city’s MP joined a chorus of opposition to the cancellation, saying replacements wouldn’t ‘cut the mustard’.

“Our Christmas Market is part of the city’s rich heritage as much as the cathedral, castle and the Romans,” Karl McCartney said.

“To cancel it will clearly damage tourism, traders and Lincoln’s way of life. It is a shallow, stupid and shoddy decision.

“Once again, the Labour-run City Council has proved it does not understand or really care about Lincoln at all.

“Their so-called alternative plans do not cut the mustard and will not be as popular as the market which attracts people from across the UK and the world, and puts our wonderful city on the map.

“They must think again and come up with plans with respect to its management instead, mindful of everyone’s safety. That is what responsible councils do.”

There has been mixed response from businesses and residents, with many waiting to see what replaces the popular market.

Council leader Ric Metcalfe said it was “a very exciting time” as future possibilities were explored.

“We are looking forward to evolving this event into a full calendar of activities throughout the year, which will benefit residents and businesses alike,” he said.

“We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.

“These will be smaller events, so will have less impact on city residents in terms of road closures and disruption.”

The proposals will be discussed by the council’s Executive meeting on Monday, February 20.

“I look forward to discussing the exciting proposal further with my colleagues in Executive on February 20.”

