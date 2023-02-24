Fruit and vegetable shortages: Leeks could be next

A Lincolnshire farmer who grows leek and asparagus has spoken out about the difficulties he is facing amid scenes of bare fruit and vegetable shelves in supermarkets.

Tomato shortages have been a problem and at some supermarkets limits have been imposed of certain fruit and vegetables each customer can be.

Leeks could potentially be next, and Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has said these shortages should last up to four weeks.

Tim Casey, a leek and asparagus grower in the fens of Lincolnshire, told BBC Look North: “Brexit is a factor with a lot of the difficulties we’re having with farming, but it’s by no means the main problem, certainly not at the moment.

“Our issue has been the weather, last summer when it was so hot and dry. It stops a lot of crops from growing. These crops just aren’t evolved to deal with those temproartures.”

BBC Look North also visited some small independent shops where there didn’t appear to be the same shortage problem, including Leagate Road Farm Shop in Coningsby.

Marvin Haines, from Leagate Road Farm Shop, said: “It’s costing us a lot more to buy them. Unfortunately we have to pass a little bit on, but we are trying to keep it as competitive as we possibly can, but it’s definitely affecting the margins.”

Some independent greengrocers told BBC Look North that they’re losing around £14 for every box of tomatoes they buy in.

