Four Lincolnshire firefighters heading to Turkey to help earthquake recovery

They will be joined by Colin the search and rescue dog

Lincolnshire will be represented in a UK-wide fire and rescue team of 76 people travelling to Turkey, in a bid to help victims in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes which killed thousands.

The south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey was decimated by two large earthquakes on Monday, measuring at 7.5 and 7.8 on the Richter scale.

An international aid effort has bene set up in response to the tragedy, which has seen over 5,000 people die and more than 15,000 people suffer injuries so far.

Part of that international effort is a 76-strong team of UK firefighters that have been drafted in to fly over to Turkey and assist with search and rescue, as well as supporting the community in Kahramanmaras.

Four Lincolnshire firefighters and a search and rescue dog called Colin will fly from Birmingham on Tuesday to the nation by the European and Asian border.

Group Manager Ashley Hildred, usually based at Nettleham, will be joined by Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam, Lincoln South Crew Manager Mark Dungworth and experienced dog handler Neil Woodmansey on the mission.

