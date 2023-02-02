Woman ends up in court for harassing people she thought were burglars

She thought she was doing the police a favour

A woman who thought she’d spotted potential burglars checking out her street ended up in court for harassment.

Sophie Collins (37) called 999, believing she was doing police and her neighbourhood a favour as there had been recent thefts from homes.

But her threatening behaviour towards the two occupants of a van – standing in the middle of the street and ordering them to get out – landed her in trouble.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that Collins screamed at the man and woman five times to get out of the vehicle, adding: “If you don’t get out, I’ll ****ing drag you out.”

The incident happened in Coronation Avenue at about 7.30pm on October 17.

Prosecutor Kate Minihane said the two complainants, Rosy Bishop and Matthew Barber, had travelled to Coronation Avenue to collect items from a private address which they had bought on Facebook.

“They didn’t know the area and struggled to find the address in the dark,” she said.

“Mr Bishop got out and went down driveways to see the house numbers better. The one they wanted was further down the road.

“After collecting the items they made their way back down Coronation Avenue.

“They were met by Miss Collins, who had stepped out into the road.”

Miss Minihane said Collins had phoned 999 believing Mr Barber was acting suspiciously in driveways and the two of them were “up to no good”.

The prosecutor added: “There was a suggestion that she was holding a pole but she says she picked up a stick as she walked by the hedge.”

Collins pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

Rebecca Freitas, mitigating, said there had been a number of burglaries in her client’s neighbourhood over the previous couple of weeks and fuel was taken from a property that night, although not linked to the complainants.

Collins had gone “cold turkey” with medication which might’ve had an effect on her behaviour, the court heard.

“She would like to pass her apologies to the police, court and the victims in this case,” said Miss Freitas.

Collins was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

