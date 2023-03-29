29-year-old Grimsby stabbing victim named as five arrested

A man who was fatally wounded after being attacked on Macaulay Way, Grimsby on Monday 20 March has been named by his family as 29-year-old Jack Howes.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation at around 12.30am and upon attending discovered that a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

As part of our enquiries on Wednesday 22 March a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, they both remain in police custody whilst our investigations continue.

Three other people who were arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on police bail whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said, “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this very difficult time, and I can assure them that we will do everything in our power to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.

“There remains an increased police presence around Macaulay Way and surrounding areas as we continue to explore all lines of enquiries in connection with Jack’s death.

“I know that incidents such as these cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, and I would like reiterate that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community.

“We would like to thank those who have already assisted with our investigation. If you have any information that you feel could be relevant to our investigation, we are keen to speak to you. We encourage you to contact us on 101, quoting log 7 of 20 March.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now