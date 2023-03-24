Lincoln road closed for three hours after crash

There was a lucky escape after only minor injuries were reported in a Lincoln collision which caused the road to be closed for three hours.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on Newland at 3.43pm on Thursday, March 23.

Part of Carholme Road and the Avenue were closed as traffic was diverted around the crash.

Police said: “The road was closed shortly after 4pm to allow emergency services to deal with the collision. It reopened just after 7pm. Minor injuries reported.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now