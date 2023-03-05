£5m culture funding to regenerate Skegness Pier and Embassy Theatre
Government funding to support Skegness Foreshore assets
East Lindsey District Council, has been awarded £5million funding from Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund to support partners in transforming the Embassy Theatre and regenerating Skegness Pier and the surrounding area.
Cultural Revival: The Midlands Coast, led by East Lindsey District Council and overseen by the Connected Coast Board, will support the transformation of the cultural assets on Skegness Foreshore.
The funding will support continuing plans to establish the Embassy Theatre as a new international ‘Culture House’ which will connect the Midlands Coast to other national and international venues and festivals.
Works will include refurbishing the auditorium and dressing rooms, creating a new interactive classroom and creative workspaces as well as VIP boxes and a refurbished light box to enable high quality productions, with improved access and facilities for all users, including installation of a Changing Places toilet.
For Skegness Pier, the application will support the first phase of a multi-million pound redevelopment project led by the Mellors Group, to restore the Pier as a new visitor attraction and cultural platform.
Redevelopment proposals include improved accessibility, upgrades to the pier’s façade, renewing the lighting and furniture on the pier, creating safe pedestrianised walkway on the approach, the salvaging and restoring of abandoned beach huts and the construction of a new multi-use amphitheatre space, for seating and public events.
