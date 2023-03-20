Grimsby Town no longer interested in new Freeman Street stadium

Grimsby Town are no longer interested in having a new stadium in Freeman Street, North East Lincolnshire Council’s leader Cllr Philip Jackson has said.

Answering questions from North East Lincolnshire residents on a phone-in on BBC Radio Humberside with presenter David Burns, Cllr Jackson was quizzed about the future of the Freeman Street site.

It was formerly home to Grimsby’s iconic high-rise blocks which were demolished in 2018.

Cllr Jackson stated then that discussions were ongoing with the YMCA, site owners Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) and the Freemen of Grimsby over the former high rise block’s future use.

Asked directly by Dave from Grimsby about if the Mariners still had any interest in a stadium there, Cllr Jackson said the club did not.

Pressed by David Burns, he hinted at a possible educational use for part of the Freeman Street site in future.

“We are looking at various potential uses for that plot of land on Freeman Street,” said Cllr Jackson, who stressed that LHP own the site. “At the moment, a community stadium appears to be off the agenda.”

Referring to Grimsby Town’s position, he continued: “They decided at the moment that they want to stay at Blundell Park and make improvements there.

“Unless there is a willingness from the football club to be part of a new community stadium, it’s very difficult to justify. So we are looking for other uses for that large plot of land in East Marsh.”

Back in 2020, the football club said it was “all systems go” on a move to a new community stadium at the Freeman Street site.

But that was before former deputy leader of the council John Fenty sold the club in May 2021 to Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit.

Mr Fenty had already left his role at the council after reports emerged of his business links with a convicted fraudster.

Asked by David Burns if there was interest in the site, Cllr Jackson replied: “Yes, there are, there are various potential options there.”

Pushed for any clue as to its future use, Cllr Jackson said there was a potential educational use for part of the site.

