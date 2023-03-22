A46 Nettleham to close for weekend roadworks
More A15 closures to come
The A46 near Nettleham is to close for three days next week due to work on a major Anglian Water pipeline.
A 57km pipeline is being installed from North Lincolnshire to Lincoln to enable water to be moved around the region.
The A46 Lincoln Road will be closed from 7pm on Friday, March 31 until 6am on Monday, April 3.
The A15 will also be closed for several weekends from May onwards.
Diversions will be in place during closures, and access will be maintained for residents.
Here are the full list of road closure dates:
- A46 Lincoln Road – 7pm on Friday March 31 to 6am on Monday April 3
- A631 Bishopbridge Road – 7pm on Friday April 21 to 6am on Monday April 24
- A607 Grantham Road – 7pm on Friday May 12 to 6am on Monday May 15
- A15 Sleaford Road – 7pm on Friday May 19 to 6am Monday on May 22
- A15 Sleaford Road – 7pm on Friday June 9 to 6am Monday on June 12
- B1188 Lincoln Road – 7pm on Friday June 23 to 6am Monday on June 26
The A15 could also be closed for two more weekends if work falls behind schedule. These are:
- 7pm on Friday June 2 to 6am on Monday June 5
- 7pm on Friday June 16 to 6am on Monday June 19.
Craig Snow, who is overseeing construction of the pipeline, said: “In many places along the pipeline route, we can drill under the road with no need for a closure – but in some areas, for engineering and safety reasons, that’s not possible.
“The safety of our teams, and road users across Lincolnshire, is paramount – which is why Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department have given us permission for a handful of short, temporary road closures.”
The pipeline is part of a network stretching to Essex which is expected to go into service in 2025.
It will move up to 265 million litres of water per day from wetter to drier regions in order to keep taps running.
