BBC Lincolnshire journalists strike over programme cuts

Employees of BBC Radio Lincolnshire and Look North began 24-hour strike action on Wednesday against plans to reduce local broadcasting.

NUJ members working across England for BBC Local industry went on strike, including in Lincolnshire.

The strike action began at 11am on Wednesday, March 15 and will continue to the same time the following morning.

Jake Zuckerman from BBC Look North, and BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Alan Webber and Alan Roche spoke to The Lincolnite about the importance of the industrial action.

They say there will be no television bulletins on BBC Look North for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire until lunchtime on Thursday, March 16.

It is part of an ongoing dispute over the BBC’s plans to cut local radio, which could mean only 40 hours of guaranteed weekly programming.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that audiences will experience some changes to local tv and radio services in England as a result of industrial action by the National Union of Journalists. We have tried to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We are obviously disappointed that the strike has gone ahead. We have a plan to modernise local services across England – including more news journalists and a stronger local online service – which will see no overall reduction in staffing levels or local funding. Our goal is a local service across tv, radio and online that delivers even greater value to communities.

“We will continue to engage with the trade union and do everything possible to minimise the impact on staff.”

