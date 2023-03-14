Beatlemania: George Harrison’s signed pics and letter fetch £6k at auction

A unique piece of Beatles history has sold at auction for over £6,000 after it was found during a house clearance in Lincolnshire.

Within the lot, auctioned by Louth-based John Taylors, were two autographed photos of one of the Fab Four, George Harrison, along with a letter of apology to two schoolgirl fans who door-knocked his home in the 1960s.

It went to auction on Tuesday, March 14 and smashed pre-sale estimates of £2,500-£3,000.

The lot was sold at the Old Wool Mart saleroom for £6,100.

The handwritten letter was addressed to the mother of one of the schoolgirls, who turned up unannounced to his Kinfauns home on the historic Claremont Park Estate.

James Laverack of Louth auctioneers John Taylors explains: “The find chronicles a tiff in which the Beatle found himself entangled soon after moving into Kinfauns, the bungalow that he had bought on the historic Claremont Park Estate at Esher in Surrey in 1964.

“The estate’s big house, an 18th century former Royal mansion just across the park, was then a private girl’s school and it was two of their pupils who arrived unannounced on Harrison’s doorstep.

“It would seem they got a frosty reception from the woman who answered the door. Not only did she make it clear to the girls that their visit was not welcome but she then telephoned the school to make a complaint – which is when the balloon rather went up.

“Messages were flying between the school, the parents and Kinfauns.”

After the letter was sent to the mother of Claire Braham, one of the schoolgirls, George Harrison explained how sorry he was and sent her an autograph.

He also had a book owned by Melanie, the other schoolgirl who arrived on his doorstep, and confirmed that she could come and collect it – as well as stating it had been signed by himself and fellow Beatle John Lennon.

When Melanie arrived at Kinfauns, she not only got her book but also a signed photograph with Harrison, as The Beatles’ legendary late guitarist posed for a picture.

Melanie recently died and it was during the clearance of her house that this Beatles memorabilia had been found.

The personal mementos had been treasured for almost six decades, perhaps unaware of the financial value of unique Beatles material such as this in the modern collector’s market.

