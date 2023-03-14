Rail chaos once more in Lincolnshire as train strikes continue

Lincolnshire will again be affected by train strikes this weeks, with no rail services to or from the county on Thursday.

There will also be a limited timetable on Saturday.

The latest batch of train strikes called by the RMT will affect 14 train companies across the nation, including providers with routes in Lincolnshire – such as London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains and East Midlands Railway.

It will take place on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18, with two further dates planned for Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1.

It is the most recent industrial action in a long-standing dispute between trade union bosses and the government over working arrangements, the future of the railway sector, job security and salaries.

Previous strikes have seen Lincolnshire’s rail sector brought to its knees, often leaving residents with no train routes to or from the county – and this round of action appears to be no different.

LNER will be unable to provide a direct Lincoln to London King’s Cross route on Thursday and Saturday, with the latter offering staggered journeys that require stopping at stations such as Newark Castle.

The same can be said for East Midlands Railway, with none of its services coming to Lincoln, Grantham or Cleethorpes on Thursday.

However, on the Saturday there will be one train per hour between Leicester and Lincoln, as well as Grantham and Nottingham.

As a result of this, rail passengers are being asked to avoid taking the train unless absolutely necessary.

Plans and timetables for further strike days on Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 are yet to be disclosed.

Rail companies will inform the public closer to the time.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on days affected by industrial action.

“Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey – especially taking into consideration the added impact of engineering works on Saturday.”

