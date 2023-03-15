Boston and South Holland come bottom of study into England’s tree coverage
New research found that wealthier areas tend to have more
Boston and South Holland have the lowest amounts of tree cover in England according to new research.
Just 2.2% of South Holland is covered by trees, closely followed by Boston with 2.3%.
However, the council say there is still plenty of green spaces and parks for residents to enjoy.
Analysis from the environmental group Friends of the Earth has found that lower-income areas tending to have far few trees than wealthy ones.
Nearly half of all neighbourhoods in the county have less than 10 per cent of tree cover, although the government aims to increase tree cover to 16.5 per cent by 2050 under their decarbonisation plans.
Surrey Heath in Surrey took the crown and was ranked the highest with 36.1 per cent.
A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council said both districts have open countryside, green spaces and parkland with trees.
They said added: “The characteristics of the Fenland have always been predominantly agricultural land to feed our nation.
“Agricultural hedges, drains and dykes, particularly in South Holland also play a huge part for biodiversity.
“The S&ELCP five-year Tree and Hedgerow strategy, launched last summer, sets out how we intend to manage, plant and promote trees and hedgerows across the sub-region.
“This includes taking an innovative and consistent approach to ensuring important trees and landscapes are looked after as well as ensuring that Local Plans, Neighbourhood Plans and other strategic documents contain strong policies to enhance landscaping schemes.
“In both South Holland and Boston with partners, community orchards have and continued to be created including Casswell Drive in Quadring and thousands of new trees at Dion’s Woods nature reserve, Boston thanks to the ongoing work of Boston Woods Trust.”
