Concerns Lincoln 5G mast could put pedestrians at risk

New mast would obstruct path, residents say

Plans for a 5G mast outside a Lincoln food store have sparked concerns it would create a safety hazard for pedestrians.

CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) has applied to build the 15m slim-line monopole with equipment cabinets and antennas on Boultham Park Road, outside the Lincolnshire Co-op store.

The developer claims that 5G would bring “greater speed, capacity and functionality” to the area.

However, the application has already sparked some concerns from local residents.

Tony Wearing, chairman of the nearby Home Grange Residents Association, said the plans would restrict the width of the pavement and if the cabinet doors were open it would block it entirely.

“Boultham Park Road is very busy, in fact it’s so dangerous [the council are] installing a puffin crossing because of the problems they have had with school children crossing,” he said.

“Restricting the pavement will cause even more problems.”

There are also concerns some residents at Home Grange would see their view obstructed by the pole.

Mr Wearing said he was not against the plans, suggesting that there were four or five nearby locations that were more suitable or safer.

He is hoping to organise a meeting for residents in the coming weeks.

CK Hutchison recently had their proposals for a similar mast on the corner of Staffordshire Crescent and Fulmar Road rejected due to the harmful visual impact it would have on the character and appearance of the area.

Documents submitted by CK Hutchinson Networks said many people are “unaware of the benefits of 5G or misunderstand what it is” and find it difficult to understand.

“As a result, people can sometimes be swayed by false theories and unsubstantiated claims that 5G presents a danger to our health.”

It also praises its use in 5G connected infrastructure such as street lights, transport and homes.

Guidance from the government from 2019 calls on the UK to be a “world leader in 5G”.

5G stands for fifth-generation mobile networks, which are designed to be faster with greater capacity.

To view the plans in full visit here.

