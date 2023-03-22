Frozen badger cub found in Market Rasen recovering with new brother
She had a lucky escape
A badger cub which was found freezing and alone is making a good recovery – and even has an adopted brother.
The two-week-old orphan, nicknamed Bertha, was discovered in woods near Market Rasen last month.
A dog walker was able to keep it warm long enough to get it to the RSPCA.
Bertha is now putting on weight, and has been joined by another rescued orphan badger named Bartholomew.
This allows the social animals to keep their natural instincts and imprint on each other as they grow.
The pair are now being cared for East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk.
Bertha was fed around the clock on milk to enable her to survive, and now weighs one kilo.
Evangelos Achilleos, Wildlife Centre Manager, said: “Our badger cub has a new adopted brother! This badger cub came from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service where he was found orphaned.
“The two have been introduced and are being very vocal and feeding well. Working together with other rehab centres is fundamental to be able to rear orphan wildlife together.
“They are still very young and very delicate, and hope they will grow well, but it is still early days. We are going through lots of powdered milk (Royal Canin) so if anyone is able to donate any to us via our Amazon wish list we would be extremely grateful!.”
The badgers will remain together until they are old enough to be released back into the wild.
Anyone who finds a dead badger is asked to report it to the Badger Trust, as it may be a lactating mother who could have cubs nearby depending on her.
The RSPCA is asking for ‘wildlife friends’ for the Big Help Out, the biggest volunteering event of the year.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.