Gainsborough MP meets PM over latest RAF Scampton asylum rumours
Workers have reportedly been on site
Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh had an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister following the latest rumours about RAF Scampton hosting over 1,500 asylum seekers on the base.
Mr Leigh said: “We want to know exactly what’s happening this week on the base, because we’ve been told no decision has been taken, yet we understand work has been done on the fence.”
Mr Leigh said he had led delegations to government and made clear to the Home Secretary and the Minister for Immigration that housing asylum seekers on the site would put at risk a potential £300 million investment from developers.
He met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, but he did not get a committed response.
“I have just seen the Prime Minister. He gave me all the time I needed and listened very carefully.
“I made forcibly all the arguments on RAF Scampton including heritage and regeneration.
“I urged him to delay until a full impact assessment has been completed. He could not commit,” Mr Leigh said.
At RAF Scampton: We've been told no decision has been taken but its rumoured some work has been done on the fence.
I've requested to see the PM over this as an announcement might be imminent. We will continue to fight to save our deal. pic.twitter.com/e9X1NQ14WN
— Sir Edward Leigh MP (@EdwardLeighMP) March 27, 2023
I have just seen the Prime Minister. He gave me all the time I needed and listened very carefully.
I made forcibly all the arguments on RAF Scampton including heritage and regeneration.
I urged him to delay until a full impact assessment has been completed. He could not commit. pic.twitter.com/Liekdt7Qqt
— Sir Edward Leigh MP (@EdwardLeighMP) March 27, 2023
A petition against the government’s plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers on the site, potentially in porta-cabin style accommodation on the run way, has nearly reached 50,000 signatures.
Over the weekend, West Lindsey District Council announced it was looking to list the site’s Officers’ Mess building as a heritage asset.
Residents have reported, without photos, several incidents of potential work on the site, or worker activity there, however, when The Lincolnite has visited the site nothing has yet been seen.
The Home Office has been contacted for comment on Mr Leigh’s latest statement.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now