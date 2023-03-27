2 hours ago

Gainsborough MP meets PM over latest RAF Scampton asylum rumours

Workers have reportedly been on site
Sir Edward Leigh with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh had an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister following the latest rumours about RAF Scampton hosting over 1,500 asylum seekers on the base.

Mr Leigh said: “We want to know exactly what’s happening this week on the base, because we’ve been told no decision has been taken, yet we understand work has been done on the fence.”

Mr Leigh said he had led delegations to government and made clear to the Home Secretary and the Minister for Immigration that housing asylum seekers on the site would put at risk a potential £300 million investment from developers.

He met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, but he did not get a committed response.

“I have just seen the Prime Minister. He gave me all the time I needed and listened very carefully.

“I made forcibly all the arguments on RAF Scampton including heritage and regeneration.

“I urged him to delay until a full impact assessment has been completed. He could not commit,” Mr Leigh said.

A petition against the government’s plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers on the site, potentially in porta-cabin style accommodation on the run way, has nearly reached 50,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, West Lindsey District Council announced it was looking to list the site’s Officers’ Mess building as a heritage asset.

There have been several reports of activity on site. | Photo: Steve Smailes

Residents have reported, without photos, several incidents of potential work on the site, or worker activity there, however, when The Lincolnite has visited the site nothing has yet been seen.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment on Mr Leigh’s latest statement.

