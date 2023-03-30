Gainsborough restaurant explains why it no longer uses food delivery apps
Focusing on the regular customers
A Gainsborough restaurant has explained why its customers will no longer find it on food delivery apps.
Sufian Curry House is an Indian/Bangladeshi restaurant and takeaway on Spital Terrace in Gainsborough.
Venues on delivery apps have to pay a fee, usually per order, which eats into their profits.
Mizan Elahie from Sufian Curry House told BBC Look North: “We felt that our regular customers were not getting the expected standard of services, what they except from us.
“Some apps are charging more than 16.8% plus VAT and now that’s like paying…our staff’s wages just to gain those extra revenue, and also they’re charging customers admin fees.”
He added: “If we are already busy, there’s no need for those extra apps. Concentrate on the regular customers, keep them coming back again and again and everyone’s happy.”
Katrina Pierce, the Lincolnshire development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “I think it’s a real shame that businesses – local takeaways, restaurants, hospitality businesses – are having to now consider moving back from using these types of services which frankly were a lifeline to them during the pandemic when their bricks and mortar premieres couldn’t open.
“But with the way the economy, is it’s really not surprising that businesses are having to think so carefully about that.”
