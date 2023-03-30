Menu
Gainsborough restaurant explains why it no longer uses food delivery apps

Focusing on the regular customers

A Gainsborough restaurant has explained why its customers will no longer find it on food delivery apps.

Sufian Curry House is an Indian/Bangladeshi restaurant and takeaway on Spital Terrace in Gainsborough.

Venues on delivery apps have to pay a fee, usually per order, which eats into their profits.

Mizan Elahie from Sufian Curry House. | Screenshot: BBC Look North

Mizan Elahie from Sufian Curry House told BBC Look North: “We felt that our regular customers were not getting the expected standard of services, what they except from us.

“Some apps are charging more than 16.8% plus VAT and now that’s like paying…our staff’s wages just to gain those extra revenue, and also they’re charging customers admin fees.”

He added: “If we are already busy, there’s no need for those extra apps. Concentrate on the regular customers, keep them coming back again and again and everyone’s happy.”

Katrina Pierce, the Lincolnshire development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “I think it’s a real shame that businesses – local takeaways, restaurants, hospitality businesses – are having to now consider moving back from using these types of services which frankly were a lifeline to them during the pandemic when their bricks and mortar premieres couldn’t open.

“But with the way the economy, is it’s really not surprising that businesses are having to think so carefully about that.”

8 hours ago

Alan Jeffery, owner of Clarence House | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

People in Skegness are hoping the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton will ease the amount of asylum seekers being housed along the seafront.

For over a year, migrants have been housed across the town, sparking outcry from local residents and even attracting high-profile protests.

As a results, hotels say they have faced a wave of cancellations due to concerned customers.

With plans to house 2000 asylum seekers in portacabins at RAF Scampton now confirmed, people are hoping the resort will no longer be used as a “dumping ground”.

East Lindsey District Council Leader Craig Leyland had hoped the Scampton plans would mean an end of hotel use. However, while making the announcement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the base would be used in addition to hotels along the coast.

Alan Jeffery, owner of Clarence House, said his business has suffered six cancellations in the last month due to the subject receiving extensive media coverage.

He said: “We’ve had people inquiring asking ‘how near are you to the asylum seekers?’ because it has all been hyped up in the media.

“Although they haven’t caused me personally any bother whatsoever, the problem is that the general public are being put off by it.”

Mr Jeffery continued: “I would very much like the asylum seekers to be taken out of tourist destinations to somewhere like Scampton.

“I understand that the residents of Scampton might be against this, but it’s not a tourist destination and so it will not affect their livelihood.”

Julianne Bunce, co-owner of North Parade Hotel | Photo: James Turner

The North Parade Hotel also revealed that they’ve had to endure a number of cancellations and are “way down in takings”.

“I don’t think Skegness is the right place for them and I think RAF Scampton would be absolutely fantastic,” said co-owner Julianne Bunce.

Kat Clark, owner of Craigside, insisted that it is just the larger hotels feeling the pinch as it hasn’t affected trade for her businesses at all so far.

She added: “I was full last weekend and I’m full for the next few weekends over the Easter Break. It hasn’t detrimentally or positively affected me really.”

Craigside Hotel | Photo: James Turner

In the town centre, Amanda Gathercole, who regularly visits Skegness, welcomed the news as she admitted the thought of migrants in the town made her feel unsafe.

“We’d still come even if there was more asylum seekers, but I’d be more aware of where my handbag is and a bit concerned about bringing children here.”

Local resident Sandra Smith celebrated the announcement as she felt it would bring the local tourist industry back to normal.

“I don’t think anyone would come if there were more asylum seekers being housed here,” she said.

10 hours ago

Some of the potential designs revealed to the City of Lincoln Council.

Potential designs for a Lincolnshire-wide art trail have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

St Barnabas Hospice is putting more than 40 heart sculptures decorated by local artists and young people in prime locations across the county to mark the charity’s 40th anniversary.

The charity hopes the trail will help raise money and awareness for the hospice.

The heart-shaped artwork is symbolic of the charity’s commitment to provide support for those who need palliative care.

On a yearly basis they care for 12,000 people and support more than 1,000 volunteers. However, this comes at a cost of nearly £12million each year.

One of the sponsored art installations will be at Lincoln University’s Brayford Pool Campus in the form of an anatomical heart, a reference to the Lincoln Medical School established in 2018.

Others celebrate Lincolnshire agriculture, RAF heritage, nature and historic buildings.

The display aims to take place in summer of this year.

Here are the potential designs submitted to the council:

