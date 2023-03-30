Gainsborough restaurant explains why it no longer uses food delivery apps

People in Skegness are hoping the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton will ease the amount of asylum seekers being housed along the seafront.

For over a year, migrants have been housed across the town, sparking outcry from local residents and even attracting high-profile protests.

As a results, hotels say they have faced a wave of cancellations due to concerned customers.

With plans to house 2000 asylum seekers in portacabins at RAF Scampton now confirmed, people are hoping the resort will no longer be used as a “dumping ground”.

East Lindsey District Council Leader Craig Leyland had hoped the Scampton plans would mean an end of hotel use. However, while making the announcement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the base would be used in addition to hotels along the coast.

Alan Jeffery, owner of Clarence House, said his business has suffered six cancellations in the last month due to the subject receiving extensive media coverage.

He said: “We’ve had people inquiring asking ‘how near are you to the asylum seekers?’ because it has all been hyped up in the media.

“Although they haven’t caused me personally any bother whatsoever, the problem is that the general public are being put off by it.”

Mr Jeffery continued: “I would very much like the asylum seekers to be taken out of tourist destinations to somewhere like Scampton.

“I understand that the residents of Scampton might be against this, but it’s not a tourist destination and so it will not affect their livelihood.”

The North Parade Hotel also revealed that they’ve had to endure a number of cancellations and are “way down in takings”.

“I don’t think Skegness is the right place for them and I think RAF Scampton would be absolutely fantastic,” said co-owner Julianne Bunce.

Kat Clark, owner of Craigside, insisted that it is just the larger hotels feeling the pinch as it hasn’t affected trade for her businesses at all so far.

She added: “I was full last weekend and I’m full for the next few weekends over the Easter Break. It hasn’t detrimentally or positively affected me really.”

In the town centre, Amanda Gathercole, who regularly visits Skegness, welcomed the news as she admitted the thought of migrants in the town made her feel unsafe.

“We’d still come even if there was more asylum seekers, but I’d be more aware of where my handbag is and a bit concerned about bringing children here.”

Local resident Sandra Smith celebrated the announcement as she felt it would bring the local tourist industry back to normal.

“I don’t think anyone would come if there were more asylum seekers being housed here,” she said.