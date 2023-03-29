Menu
Skegness businesses hope Scampton migrant camp plans will ease pressure on resort

Hotels across the town have faced a wave of cancellations
Alan Jeffery, owner of Clarence House | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

People in Skegness are hoping the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton will ease the amount of asylum seekers being housed along the seafront.

For over a year, migrants have been housed across the town, sparking outcry from local residents and even attracting high-profile protests.

As a results, hotels say they have faced a wave of cancellations due to concerned customers.

With plans to house 2000 asylum seekers in portacabins at RAF Scampton now confirmed, people are hoping the resort will no longer be used as a “dumping ground”.

East Lindsey District Council Leader Craig Leyland had hoped the Scampton plans would mean an end of hotel use. However, while making the announcement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the base would be used in addition to hotels along the coast.

Alan Jeffery, owner of Clarence House, said his business has suffered six cancellations in the last month due to the subject receiving extensive media coverage.

He said: “We’ve had people inquiring asking ‘how near are you to the asylum seekers?’ because it has all been hyped up in the media.

“Although they haven’t caused me personally any bother whatsoever, the problem is that the general public are being put off by it.”

Mr Jeffery continued: “I would very much like the asylum seekers to be taken out of tourist destinations to somewhere like Scampton.

“I understand that the residents of Scampton might be against this, but it’s not a tourist destination and so it will not affect their livelihood.”

Julianne Bunce, co-owner of North Parade Hotel | Photo: James Turner

The North Parade Hotel also revealed that they’ve had to endure a number of cancellations and are “way down in takings”.

“I don’t think Skegness is the right place for them and I think RAF Scampton would be absolutely fantastic,” said co-owner Julianne Bunce.

Kat Clark, owner of Craigside, insisted that it is just the larger hotels feeling the pinch as it hasn’t affected trade for her businesses at all so far.

She added: “I was full last weekend and I’m full for the next few weekends over the Easter Break. It hasn’t detrimentally or positively affected me really.”

Craigside Hotel | Photo: James Turner

In the town centre, Amanda Gathercole, who regularly visits Skegness, welcomed the news as she admitted the thought of migrants in the town made her feel unsafe.

“We’d still come even if there was more asylum seekers, but I’d be more aware of where my handbag is and a bit concerned about bringing children here.”

Local resident Sandra Smith celebrated the announcement as she felt it would bring the local tourist industry back to normal.

“I don’t think anyone would come if there were more asylum seekers being housed here,” she said.

2 hours ago

Some of the potential designs revealed to the City of Lincoln Council.

Potential designs for a Lincolnshire-wide art trail have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

St Barnabas Hospice is putting more than 40 heart sculptures decorated by local artists and young people in prime locations across the county to mark the charity’s 40th anniversary.

The charity hopes the trail will help raise money and awareness for the hospice.

The heart-shaped artwork is symbolic of the charity’s commitment to provide support for those who need palliative care.

On a yearly basis they care for 12,000 people and support more than 1,000 volunteers. However, this comes at a cost of nearly £12million each year.

One of the sponsored art installations will be at Lincoln University’s Brayford Pool Campus in the form of an anatomical heart, a reference to the Lincoln Medical School established in 2018.

Others celebrate Lincolnshire agriculture, RAF heritage, nature and historic buildings.

The display aims to take place in summer of this year.

Here are the potential designs submitted to the council:

3 hours ago

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Four child rape cases in Lincolnshire were dealt with using ‘Community Resolutions’ last year.

Police can use the measures where offenders are willing to accept responsibility, apologise or clean up damage.

However, The Daily Mail reported that at least 1,000 sex offenders avoided criminal records over the past two years by apologising to their victims.

Nationally, police gave out ‘Community Resolutions’ in 1,064 such cases in 2021 and 2022, including several involving child rape.

In 2022, Lincolnshire Police handed out the penalty in four child rape cases, including one involving a girl under 13.

In a statement to The Lincolnite, Detective Superintendent Liz Rogers, Head of Protecting Vulnerable People, said: “A thorough decision-making process and risk assessment is completed where an out of court disposal is considered; this would include taking the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service where appropriate.”

The report adds that some of the sexual offences may have occurred between consenting underage children. The incident is recorded as a crime, but police forces believe it would be too severe to take a teenager to court for punishment.

Figures show that police are increasingly using the measures to deal with sex offences, and some believe it is inappropriate.

Jayne Butler, chief executive of Rape Crisis England and Wales, was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: “We do not believe that restorative justice or community resolutions are appropriate remedies for sex offences, or other forms of violence against women and girls.

“Justice solutions such as these minimise the severity of sexual violence and its impact on survivors and fail to acknowledge the inherent power dynamics at play in these types of crimes.

“It’s important to understand that even so-called “low-level” forms of sexual violence can be extremely traumatising. Whilst perpetrators are being given second chances, victims and survivors are left to deal with the impacts of their experiences.”

The College of Policing said: “Community Resolutions provide an opportunity for the police to deal with appropriate low level offences and offenders without recourse to formal criminal justice sanctions.

“This could include a simple apology, an offer of compensation or a promise to clear up any graffiti or criminal damage.”

According to The Centre for Justice Innovation, Community Resolutions can also be used for specific offences, including sexual offences cases (child under 13 or inter familial), but it must be authorised by a PPU Detective Superintendent.

The number of times the penalty has been deployed nationally in all sexual offences increased by 53%, Home Office figures obtained by the Daily Mail show.

The Mail said its analysis of the official figures shows “the sanction was used to settle 643 sex crimes – including rapes, sexual assaults, grooming and flashing offences – in the year to March 2022.” This is 53% more than the 421 seen in the previous year.

The report adds that the number of sexual assault cases being resolved by police in this way has doubled from 178 in 2021 to 371 last year.

The figures also show that community resolutions are being handed out for adult offences, including sexual exploitation of a child.

