Government ‘to confirm use of RAF Scampton as migrant camp’

Local officials have reportedly been told RAF Scampton will be used as a base for around 1,500 asylum seekers, despite fierce opposition.

An official announcement is expected to be made today (Wednesday, March 29) confirming the ex-military base’s use as a holding facility for refugees as they await processing by the Home Office.

RAF Scampton near Lincoln, home of the Dambusters during the Second World War and formerly HQ for the Red Arrows, has been controversially central to proposals to remove refugees from hotels across the UK, into purpose-built facilities.

News of the scheme came just hours after developers, investors and West Lindsey District Council revealed an ambitious plan for the site, which promised to give the local economy a £300 million boost.

A deal was agreed in March to allow West Lindsey District Council to purchase the base from the Ministry of Defence to create a hub of commercial enterprise, heritage attractions, research space and tourism opportunities.

The plans now face the shredder.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is set to make the announcement today, billed as a ‘move to rudimentary accommodation’.

Many, including Tory MPs and peers have condemned the move.

Gainsborough Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunk this week to make a plea for the site’s future, but did not receive any solid commitments from the PM.

“I made forcibly all the arguments on RAF Scampton including heritage and regeneration”, he said.

A petition against the government’s plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers on the site, potentially in porta-cabin style accommodation on the run way, has nearly reached 50,000 signatures.

Scampton Holdings Limited, the winning bidder for the site, said: “As we approach the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid it is of paramount importance that the site is not only preserved but developed to improve the prospects of this and future generations.”

Over the weekend, West Lindsey District Council announced it was looking to list the site’s Officers’ Mess building as a heritage asset.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now