Second man charged in connection with Lincoln woman Holly’s murder
He will appear in court today
We have charged Josh Hancock, of Walnut Close in Waddington, with assisting an offender and disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner.
The 27-year-old will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later today.
We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Searches are still ongoing in the Bassingham area as well as Shuttleworth House and are expected to take some time.
Holly Bramley (latterly Metson) was found dead in Bassingham during a police search this week.
Nicholas Metson, 27, of Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, has been charged with Holly’s murder.
