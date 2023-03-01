Grimsby heist film amongst most-watched on Netflix

A film set and shot in Grimsby has made it into Netflix’s ‘Top 10 films in the UK today’.

Three Day Millionaire is trending on the streaming platform after being released on Saturday.

It stars actors who have previously appeared in Star Trek, Snatch, Layer Cake, The Damned United and BBC’s Robin Hood.

The film is billed as ‘raucous black comedy about a gang of Grimsby Trawler-men who carry out the heist of a lifetime’.

It’s been a labour of love for director Jack Spring who spent most of his childhood in Grimsby and is an avid fan of the football club.

The film, which is 1 hour and 36 minutes long, came out in cinemas in November last year and was later released on various digital platforms, including on Netflix on February 25, 2023.

At the time of publication, Three Day Millionaire was in sixth position in Netflix’s ‘Top 10 films in the UK today’ on Wednesday, March 1.

We Have A Ghost The Strays Evolution Nocebo Peter Rabbit 2 Three Day Millionaire Hangman All Quiet On The Western Front Your Place or Mine The Boss

The film was shot mainly in Grimsby in September and October 2021, including at Grimsby Docks, behind Blundell Park football ground, a music venue called Casablanca Club, local pubs, and various people’s houses.

Nearby towns and villages, Cleethorpes and New Waltham also feature in the film.

Irish actor Colm Meaney plays the main ‘bad guy’ of the film Mr Barr, who decides to shut down his company for his own financial gain.

Colm has appeared in a plethora of films including Layer Cake and Damned United, as well as in Star Trek and as himself in The Simpsons.

Mr Barr’s right-hand man, Mr G, is played by Jonas Armstrong who starred as Robin Hood in the BBC series, as well as The Bay and Floodlights.

He signs up the three main men involved in carrying out the heist – Curly Dean (James Burrows), Codge (Michael Kinsey), and Budgie (Sam Glen).

Robbie Gee, who featured in Snatch and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, plays the part of taxi driver Wheezy.

Before the film’s release last year, Jack told The Lincolnite: “I had the time of my life and cried my eyes out on wrap day, it was genuinely moving how helpful the people of Grimsby were.

“I’d always seen Grimsby as an extremely cinematic place, it has a very consistent look. You can stick the camera anywhere in Grimsby and it looks like cinema.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.