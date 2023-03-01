Lincs FM to become digital-only from next month

Lincs FM will only be available digitally from April 3 as Greatest Hits Radio replaces it on its frequency.

Presenter John Marshall will also be be presenting a brand-new local afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio, as well as his mid-morning show on Lincs FM.

Lincs FM, owned by Bauer Media Group, will continue to be available on DAB digital radio, online and on smart speakers.

From April 3, you’ll be able to find Greatest Hits Radio Lincolnshire, including the brand-new Ken Bruce show on 102.2 across Lincoln and Newark, 96.7 in Grantham, and 97.6 in Scunthorpe.

It can also be found on DAB digital radio, online at greatesthitsradio.co.uk.

Both stations will continue to provide local news and information for Lincolnshire, including traffic and travel as well as commercial opportunities for local partners.

John said: “I’m bowled over to be joining the team at Greatest Hits Radio where I’ll have the joy of playing the greatest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s across Lincolnshire every weekday afternoon, sandwiched right in between the legendary Ken Bruce and Simon Mayo – what a line-up!

“You’ll still be able to find me playing the hits each weekday morning at Lincs FM which is starting the exciting new chapter of going 100% digital. A new era for a much-loved station!”

Tim Smith, Lincs FM Content Controller, said: “Lincs FM has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years and that will continue as we take this exciting next step of going 100% digital from April 3rd.

“The trend of radio listening shows that more and more audiences now are seeking out radio services digitally, and so by making this transition we are setting ourselves up for the future.

“All the presenters you know and love will continue to be on the station, as well as local news, information and more.”

