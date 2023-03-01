International air forces arrive at RAF Waddington for Cobra Warrior exercise

Saudi Arabia, India, Finland and Belgium air forces now in Lincolnshire

Air forces from four nations have touched down at RAF Waddington.

The training exercise will see the British air force joined by personnel from Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Finland and India, as well as NATO representatives, for a five-week programme.

Cobra Warrior is a biannual exercise which allows air forces to work together in sharing strategy and tactical approaches, as well as utilising the infrastructure at RAF Waddington to its full potential.

The airbase is the home of the Royal Air Force’s UK intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance aircraft and systems, making it the ideal location for an exercise like Cobra Warrior.

The first of the nations to arrive in Lincolnshire was Saudi Arabia, when the A330 MRTT landed on the Waddington runway for the first time ever on Tuesday morning.

The Royal Saudi Air Force were joined by their Finnish, Belgian and Indian counterparts on Wednesday, March 1, with more arrivals due over the coming days.

This is the same day that the RAF Waddington opened its Aircraft Viewing Enclosure for the public, offering keen plane spotters the chance to witness new aircraft in Lincolnshire.

With Cobra Warrior taking place until April 6, residents and tourists alike will have ample opportunity to witness these incredible planes up close, situated across the road from the RAF base.

A series of road instructions and traffic management have been revealed by Lincolnshire County Council to ensure there is minimal disruption during Cobra Warrior.

These are as follows:

The following routes are under ‘No waiting and No loading’ cones:

B1178 White Lane: from B1178 Tower Lane to A607 Grantham Road (including the layby approach to High Dike).

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

B1178 Tower Lane: from A15 Sleaford Road and B1178 White Lane.

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Mere Road.

There is a 40mph speed limit in force along the following roads as described:

A15 Sleaford Road: A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to a point no more than 700 meters South East of the junction with A15 Sleaford Road roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary).

A15 Sleaford Road: from B1178 Mere Road to B1178 Tower Lane.

There is a 30mph speed limit in force along the following road as described:

A15 Sleaford Road: from a point no more than 700 meters South East of A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary) to B1178 Mere Road.

An ‘Urban Clearway Order – No waiting and no loading at any time’ instruction is in place along:

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Rd Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

Bloxholm Lane – full length

In addition to the measures above, Northern Layby High Dike on the B1178 White Lane will be closed for the duration of the exercise.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now