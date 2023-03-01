Menu
Grimsby Town accounts show major owner investment in promotion season

Net loss of nearly £1 million shows up in club accounts
Grimsby Town won promotion to the Football League via the play-offs and will now be given a bus parade to celebrate with the local fans. | Photo: Jon Corken

Grimsby Town’s owners invested £1.5 million into the club over the last year, in what proved to be a successful bid to get the club immediately back into the English Football League.

It has been a tumultuous time for Grimsby Town in recent years, with five consecutive years in the English Football League brought to an end in 2021, as the Mariners were relegated to the National League.

This had a steep impact on the club’s finances, as income from sources such as the Premier League and the EFL were affected due to their relegation out of the football league – reducing from £1.5 million to £720,000.

However, the club’s remarkable and unlikely promotion via the play-offs in the 2021/22 season ensured that the future could be bright for the Mariners, and they currently sit safely in 16th place in League Two.

Grimsby Town’s financial accounts for the year ending May 2022 have now been revealed, showing the financial blow that relegation out of the EFL can provide.

After three steady consecutive years of around £150,000 net turnover per annum, the club recorded an alarming £961,363 net loss for the 2021/22 financial year.

This is largely in part to the immense levels of investment, in the form of loans and funding, from Grimsby’s new owners 1878 Partners, fronted by Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit.

The 1878 Partners took over ownership of the club in May 2021 and invested some £1.5 million of loans into the company during this most recent year.

While some of this funding was used to repay debt in the form of loans from previous principal shareholders at Grimsby, the balance of the money was then used to fund infrastructure within the football club.

These loans from previous shareholders have since been fully repaid, leaving other loan debts of £449,375.

Despite the recognisable loss showing up in the accounts, it seems to have been a case of the new ownership investing heavily into the club to ensure an immediate return to the EFL, which the team duly obliged to on the pitch.

Wages increased to £3 million from last year’s total of £2.8 million, turnover at the club boosted by 26% and match day receipts soared to £1.4 million compared to £680,000 in 2021 – thanks to the highest attendance figures in nearly 20 years.

Football fortune revenue was also generated by performances on the pitch and transfers, including Ben Grist to Leicester City and a sell-on clause included in the deal for Bournemouth winger and former Mariner Siriki Dembele.

You can see the full financial accounts at Grimsby Town Football Club’s website.

Paul Shepheard and his wife Jo made the discovery at a detector rally in Haconby in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Noonans

A bronze nude figure holding an “oversized phallus” and dating back to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD was found at a detector rally in Haconby in Lincolnshire.

Retired processing consultant Paul Shepheard, 69, who lives in March in Cambridgeshire, has been detecting for 25 years.

He was searching a stubble field with his wife Joanne at the rally last year. Jo had just found a Medieval penny and Paul was hoping his luck would change when he got a signal on his new XP Deus II.

Digging down 10 inches he uncovered what he thought was a large steel split pin commonly used to retain wheels on farm carts, which Paul knew as he loved to restore farming equipment when he was younger.

On closer inspection he saw the outline of a face and it was, in fact, a bronze nude figure holding in his right hand an oversized phallus which is hinged for movement.

Measuring 5.5cm high by 1.2cm wide, it will be offered at specialist auctioneer Noonans in a two-day sale of Ancient Coins and Antiquities on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9, 2023 with an estimate of £800-1,200.

Paul said: “What I love about metal-detecting is that absolute surprise of what you find, and this certainly came out of the blue!

“We initially thought it was Roman as the Military wore phallic pendants but they did not have moving parts, so to speak, but this was designed by the Celts who have added a hinged element making it very artistic which perhaps made their feelings even more obvious!”

He added that he hopes to use the proceeds from the sale “to pay for a holiday for my wife and her mother.”

Nigel Mills, Consultant (Coins and Artefacts) at Noonans, said: “Dating to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD, this is a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury as he is holding a purse in his left hand.”

He added: “This male figure with its hinged oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.

“There is nothing quite like it, I am hoping it will attract a lot of attention.”

Private companies aren't installing many chargers in Lincolnshire | Photo: Adobe Stock

Much-needed electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in a selection of villages across Lincolnshire.

As part of a government-funded project, more than 100 new charging points are being installed across the county this year.

Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Stamford will be the first towns to benefit from the pilot scheme.

However, the team working on the project have promised they will be looking into scaling it down for smaller communities and villages across the county soon after.

Lincolnshire County Council led a bid for five local authorities in the Midlands, which resulted in almost £1 million of government funding.

The majority of these charging points will placed on the streets of residential areas, with the rest being on council-owned land.

A Lincolnshire County Council report on the matter detailed that private companies aren’t building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations aren’t commercially-viable.

Members of council discussed the scheme at an Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 28 where Vanessa Strange, Head of Infrastructure Investment, said: “Our push around this is about encouraging the commercial sector in engaging with Lincolnshire. 

“At the moment, they are very engaged elsewhere and not as engaged here as we would like them to be, so that is our focus.”

When asked about future provision in villages by Councillor Ian Carrington, Senior Commissioning Officer Tanya Vaughan added: “I think village-wise, that is probably next on our list.

“If you look at it on the flip side, how many villages have a petrol station currently? It’s about looking at localities in different areas. 

“Potterhanworth doesn’t have a garage and neither does Branston, but that doesn’t mean you’d rule them out. 

“We need to learn lessons from the pilot and use them to try to scale it down.

“We’re quite limited on the pilot with the timescales and the funding we’ve got, but that is definitely something we’d be following up with in the next tranche.”

