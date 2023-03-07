Hub supporting Armed Forces community in Scunthorpe
Support with education, health, housing, and more
Armed Forces veterans have spoken about the importance of a hub offering support which recently opened in Scunthorpe.
The hub opened by North Lincolnshire Council has been on Scunthorpe High Street for a few weeks and it is a place for veterans to meet and chat, to start up social clubs and support each other.
It offers a wrap-around care package for the entire Armed Forces community.
People using the service spoke to BBC Look North about the new hub, including one man who said: I’ve got PTSD, but I get as much out of the hub as I put in and it keeps me right.”
Melissa Worboys from the Armed Forces Hub told BBC Look North: “We’ve recently supported a homeless veteran. He was finding it very, very difficult to navigate his way around the housing system.”
Elaine Marper, a Conservative councillor in North Lincolnshire, said: “They can talk to like-minded people, get the help that they need whether it be education, health, housing. We just want to say thank you to our Armed Forces because they give it all.”
