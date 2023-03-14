It’s going to be a banger (with fizz)!
Lincolnite charity quiz is a sell-out!
The Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz in aid of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity organised by Stonebow Media, Ringrose Law, Visual Print & Design and Epix Media has been fully booked.
150 people are joining the fundraising event on Friday, March 17 at the Drill in Lincoln.
The evening will include a fizz drinks reception, a two course sausage supper, quiz, bingo, charity raffle and a DJ, as well as the opportunity to network with faces old and new.
The quizmaster for the evening will be Ronnie Byrne, putting a modern twist on the quiz using smartphones and a special app.
Lincoln’s own Celine Begone will be adding some flair to the evening with a round of drag bingo, before hitting the decks on what promises to be a fantastic evening.
Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Director Stonebow Media, said: “After three previously successful charity quiz nights we wanted to come back with a bang in 2023 and truly make it a night to remember. We’ve added some drag bingo and a live DJ set to the proceedings to really help celebrate this wonderful charity.
“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the support of our partners Ringrose Law, Visual Print & Design and Epix Media.
“We would also like to thank all the companies who donated prizes to the evening including, Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, The Tower Hotel, Lincoln Holiday Retreat, Lincolnshire Co-op, Lincoln City FC, Active Arena, Curves Lincoln, Oldrids & Downtown, Beauty Secrets Clinic, David Lloyd, Natureland Seal Sanctuary, PALS Battalion, The Drill, British Hamper Company, The Old Bakery and Engine Shed.”