Lincoln Cathedral to host concert fit for a King
The performers will be local, and aged between 10 and 20
Lincoln Cathedral will play host to a special concert celebrating the coronation of King Charles III later this year.
The County Groups Showcase concert, taking place on Friday, April 14 at 7.30pm, will bring 150 of Lincolnshire’s finest young musicians to Lincoln Cathedral for a special show.
Performers will be aged between 10 and 20, with members of the Lincolnshire Youth String and Wind Orchestra playing a staged concert in celebration of King Charles III.
His Majesty will be coronated as head of the British monarchy on Saturday, May 6, following the death of his mother Elizabeth II last year.
The ticketed concert at Lincoln Cathedral will cost £5 plus an online fee, and can be bought via this link.
Jennifer McKie, head of Lincolnshire Music Service, said: “We’re excited to be part of this concert, which is being held in the magnificent Lincoln Cathedral.
“The members of the Lincolnshire Youth String and Wind Orchestra have been practising hard and their hard work will be shown on the night.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now