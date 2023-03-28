Murder probe continues in Lincoln and Bassingham

Police are continuing investigations at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln and in Bassingham following the murder of a 26-year-old woman.

The Shuttleworth House community was also shaken by the news of the sudden death of a woman in her 50s overnight, but police say “there is no apparent connection between this incident and the ongoing murder investigation.”

A murder investigation was launched after a report of a concern for the welfare of a 26-year-old at Shuttleworth House on Stamp End on Sunday.

Searches linked to the investigation have been ongoing in the Bassingham area, where the woman’s body was recovered on Monday.

Two men, both aged 27, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with relevant dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage should contact 101 quoting reference 462 of March 24, or visit the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

The Shuttleworth House area was quiet on the morning of Tuesday, March 28. Police cars remained outside a row of garages located at the City of Lincoln Council owned block of flats.

A tent has also been erected in front of the garages in the last 24 hours.

Lincolnshire Police said they attended Shuttleworth House again after a call at 9.45pm on Monday, March 27. Although formal identification is yet to take place, police believe this to be a woman aged in her 50s and said next of kin are aware.

The death of this second woman is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner police said.

Inspector Sarah Edwards said: “Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. Whilst they come to terms with their loss, we would appeal for calm in the community and ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances of this tragedy.

“This is another deeply distressing incident, the second to hit this community within days, and we appreciate there will be upset and distress. There are currently no known links between this incident and the murder investigation.”

