Lincolnshire dentist shortage leads to residents ‘pulling own teeth’

Survey showed 45% of Lincolnshire residents have no access to an NHS dentist

Lincolnshire is in the midst of a dental crisis, as more residents who struggle to access the NHS are forced towards private care they can barely afford.

People unable to get help told how they have resorted to pulling their own teeth.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire conducted a survey to gain insight into NHS dental service accessibility in the county from March 2021 to March 2022.

The results were alarming, as 45% of respondents confirmed that they had no access to an NHS dentist in this time period, and 45% had also not had an NHS dental check-up in the past two years.

40% of people contacted an alternative NHS service when unable to see a dentist in Lincolnshire, but 28% ended up paying to see a private dentist instead.

It comes after the Association of Dental Groups reported last summer that Greater Lincolnshire possessed three of the top four spots for UK areas with the least access to NHS dentists.

As of May 2022, North Lincolnshire CCG has just 32 NHS dentists per 100,000 people, making it the worst in the country, while North East Lincolnshire has 37 and Lincolnshire has 38 per 100,000 people.

One case study within the Healthwatch Lincolnshire report spoke of taking matters into their own hands and performing their own dentistry, after getting fed up of waiting for an appointment.