Lincolnshire told to increase active travel — but funding will be slashed

But we’re not alone a the bottom of rankings

Lincolnshire County Council has been told it needs to drive up standards of active travel infrastructure, but council leaders fear funding will be slashed by up to 75% in the next round.

The government released a series of ratings around its target of ensuring 50% of trips in England’s towns and cities are walked, wheeled or cycled by 2030.

The government ratings mark councils from 0-4 and measure local leadership, the plans in place, and the councils’ delivery record.

Lincolnshire received a rating of one, which means there is “some local leadership with basic plans and isolated interventions that do not yet obviously form a plan for a network”.

Neighbouring authorities Rutland and Leicestershire were rated zero.

Just five local authorities — Nottingham, Greater Manchester, Leicester, West Midlands and West Yorkshire — achieved a level three rating. No authorities got the highest grade.

The ratings are used to guide initial funding allocations and higher rated authorities are eligible for more cash. However, support also aims to ensure that “eventually, there will be no rating zero authorities”.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said the c ouncil had engaged with the Department for Transport over the past three years over the active travel agenda.

Local Cycling and Walking Plans have been developed and the council said there had been an increase in active travel prominence. However, not all of the schemes have been successful, with a number of parking changes in Louth going down like a lead balloon. A series of parklets installed in the town centre sparked outrage and were removed following a backlash which included several acts of vandalism.