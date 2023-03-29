‘Safest place to live’ council concerned as Lincolnshire Police set for PCSO cuts
Neighbourhood Policing teams are being shared too
North Kesteven District Council expressed concern over the budget cuts impacting more than half of PCSO numbers across Lincolnshire.
Despite the shakeup in neighbourhood policing, the council said it is determined to maintain a “high standing for safety” which has recently seen the district crowned the second safest place to live in the UK, joint with Wealden, east Sussex.
NKDC chief executive Ian Fytche revealed a plan to make the case for additional resources from both Lincolnshire Police and other partners.
Police chiefs confirmed that they would be reducing the amount of PCSOs on the streets from 91 to 50. As a result, they would be putting offices in the most “vulnerable” areas.
The changes will see North Kesteven share a total of nine PCSOs with South Kesteven, alongside 18 other Community Beat Managers, Sergeants and Inspectors.
Councillor Fytche said: “As a district council responsible to the needs of our wide-ranging communities, North Kesteven remains committed to the ongoing safety and wellbeing of the district.
“We have worked closely in a proactive partnership with the area’s network of police officers and colleagues at every level over many years, and through operational collaboration focused on shared community safety priorities.
“It is such a close, responsive and positive relationship that I believe as proved fundamental in North Kesteven remaining one of the safest areas to live.
“Such a high level of community safety is the result of strong multi-agency partnership of which the police, in its entirety, is but one very important part.
“Through continued partnership working we will look to engage all partners in measures to maintain our high standing for safety and keep incidence of crime and disorder at a minimum.
“We are naturally concerned at the loss of PCSO resource in North Kesteven and continue to express those concerns to our partners in Lincolnshire Police; and also to work proactively with them and other partners to make the case for additional resources for Lincolnshire, for the benefit of all communities.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now