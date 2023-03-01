Record-breaking ship longer than four jumbo jets visits Immingham port

The tanker is the largest vessel ever to enter the Humber Estuary

The Port of Immingham welcomed the largest vessel to ever enter the Humber Estuary, as an oil tanker twice the size of a P&O ferry visited the Lincolnshire coast.

The Maran Lupus, which is 333 metres long and 60 metres in breadth, arrived on the Immingham Oil Terminal (IOT) with the help of five tugs provided by Svitzer.

The crude oil tanker is twice the size of a regular P&O ferry, and is the largest vessel to dock at the IOT since September 2003.

Maran Lupus was built in 2009, and is a metre larger than the MV Olympic Legacy, the last ship to hold the record of largest vessel ever at Immingham’s port when it arrived 20 years ago.

Two Humber Marine pilots, Ian Cousins and Jason Melles-Sawyers, were also on board.

Simon Bird, Director of the Humber ports said: “We have made history bringing the largest vessel the Humber has ever seen.

“It is testament to the tremendous skill of everyone in ABP’s Marine Department as well as the fantastic facilities we have in the Humber Ports that we can support vessels of this kind which play a vital role in supporting the national infrastructure.”

