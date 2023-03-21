Lucky escape for drivers in Lincoln High Street crash
A van and car were involved in a collision
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash off Lincoln High Street on Monday evening.
Lincolnshire Police were called to a report of a collision involving a van and a car at the junction of St Marks Street and High Street at 5.03pm on March 20.
Officers attended to ensure the roads were safe and temporarily coned off an area.
The force added that no arrests were made.
