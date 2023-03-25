Man dies after crash near Lincoln village
Rest in peace
A man in his 60s has sadly died after a crash which happened on the A607 near Boothby Graffoe last month.
Police attended the scene of the collision involving two vehicles on the A607 Grantham Road which was reported at 6.23am on Monday, February 27. After the collision, the A607 was closed just south of the B1202 junction.
At the time police said “injuries were not thought to be life-threatening” and they remained on scene while initial enquires were made and the collision was cleared.
However, police sadly confirmed on Friday, March 24 that a man in his 60s had died.
Police said: “We will now treat this as fatal collision investigation and would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch with incident reference 56 of 27 February.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now