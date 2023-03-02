Man fined for flying drone dangerously near Hurricane at air show

The RSPCA are fighting to keep a tiny newborn badger cub alive after it was found alone and frozen cold by a dog walker.

A quick-thinking member of the public came to the badger’s rescue when she was walking her dog in Chambers Farm Woods in Market Rasen on February 13.

Her dog spotted the badger cub on the ground, and thankfully its owner picked up the cub after not seeing any badger sett nearby.

When the cub was picked up it was apparent that it was freezing cold and not moving, so she tried keeping it warm by wrapping it inside her jacket.

The RSPCA were called shortly after and inspector Dan Bradshaw attended to take and look after the cub, which is believed to be less than two weeks old.

Dan Bradshaw said: “The poor badger had been found lying on the ground in the woods and it was lucky the dog found her as she probably wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

“She was frozen from the cold and the lady actually thought she was dead but when she went to check she just saw the cub slightly move their paw.

“She put the cub inside her jacket to keep her warm and then took her home and called the RSPCA.

“We are really grateful to the lady for all her effort in helping this poor cub. When the cub had warmed up she was calling out for food.

“I rushed the cub to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre – where they are doing their best to help her.”

Badger cubs tend to be born from the beginning of February to late April, staying below ground and emerging at around eight to ten weeks old.

However, it would seem that this cub was either left astray or did not make it underground, freezing in the above ground conditions.

Under RSPCA care, the cub will now be fed with formula and plans are in place to try and find another orphan cub it can be reared with.

Evangelos Achilleos, centre manager at East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk, said: “The cub is probably less than two weeks old as she hadn’t even opened her eyes. We don’t know why the cub was found on her own.

“It could have been a number of reasons, but we are doing our best to give her a fighting chance. We have liaised with other rehabilitation centres’ to try and find another orphan cub to join our one, for them to be reared together.

“She is being fed with formula round the clock and we hope that she is strong enough to pull through.”

